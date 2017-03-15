Mercedes-Benz S-Class Coupe Flexes Its Muscles With Help From Prior-Design

If you like flared arches and you're a fan of the Mercedes S-Class Coupe, get ready to rejoice because Prior-Design has released new pics of their PD75SC wide-body kit.
We got our first look at this product a few months back, in December, when Prior-Designed released a bunch of images depicting a very muscular and very hunkered down S-Class Coupe.
Looking at the exterior, it's hard to miss all the changes brought forth by the aero kit. It adds new front & rear bumpers, a front add-on lip spoiler, rear diffuser, front vent inserts/frames, wide-body fenders, rear lower add-on spoiler and side skirts with an add-on lip spoiler.
Customers can also opt for the optional PD76SC bonnet (which you can see here), but also a rear trunk spoiler (wing), which this car doesn't have.
In terms of road presence, the car now sits closer to the asphalt and can flex to an overall width of 2.12 meters (6'9"). As for the wheels, you're looking at a set of forged PD4s, measuring 10x22" at the front and 12x22" at the rear.
The cabin, which we didn't get to see back when Prior-Design first announced this kit, is heavy on Nappa leather and Alcantara surfaces, while the dashboard, center console and door panels feature a dual-tone aesthetic with blue stitching.