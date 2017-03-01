Mercedes-Benz X-Class Concepts Stopping By Geneva En Route To Production

Visitors at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show will catch a glimpse of the upcoming Mercedes-Benz X-Class, as the company will bring the two concepts at the event.
Marking the truck's first public outing since it was shown to journalists last October, the two studies are known as Stylish Explorer and Powerful Adventurer.
Finished in white, the former offers a more premium experience, with a plush interior, sporty-looking exterior and 22-inch alloy wheels, while the latter is accentuated by the extra body cladding, increased ground clearance, and off-road tires.
Based on the same underpinnings as the Nissan Navara, which are also shared with the new Renault Alaskan, the new Mercedes-Benz X-Class will go on sale in Europe close to the end of the year.
It will be produced at the same plant as its Renault cousin, in Barcelona, Spain, for the European, Australian and South African markets, while the version aimed at Latin America will be put together in Cordoba, Argentina, starting with 2018.
A possible US launch is currently being evaluated, and if approved, then the Mercedes pickup could be produced in a local facility, as the one in Argentina cannot satisfy demand, according to Daimler officials.