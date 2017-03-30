Mercedes Speeds Up EV Plans, 10 Electric Models To Hit The Roads By 2022

Daimler, the parent company of Mercedes, announced that they’ve revised their electric car plans, speeding up their goal of offering 10 new EVs by 2025 to 2022.
The company plans to invest 10 billion euros for the expansion of their EV range, bringing more than 10 new models by 2022, acknowledging the need to shift its focus from pure petrol and diesel powertrains.
Combustion engines will of course continue their development with better efficiency in mind but for “a transitional period”.
Daimler also says that plug-in hybrid technology will help this transition, with their next step to come with the updated S-Class, set to debut at the Shanghai Auto Show, featuring the latest lithium-ion technology and offering a pure electric range of around 50km (31 miles).
“It is necessary to do one thing without stopping with the other,” said Dieter Zetsche, Chairman of the Board of Management of Daimler at the annual shareholders’ meeting. “That’s why we are strengthening both: the new and the old.”
Mercedes has already shown the Generation EQ electric SUV concept last year in Paris, revealing that they plan to launch the EQ sub-brand from 2019. This will offer a range of electric vehicles, including SUVs, saloons and compact models, starting from 2019.