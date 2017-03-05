Mercedes Starts Cranking Out New AMG GT, GLA

It's all well and fine when an automaker unveils a new model, but it doesn't count until it actually starts rolling off the assembly line. And that's just what's taken place at Mercedes-Benz, which has begun production of two of its newest models lines in Germany.
Sindelfingen gets the more exciting assignment as the plant has started producing the latest versions of the Mercedes-AMG GT. Three new versions, to be exact: the GT Roadster, the GT C Roadster, and the GT R coupe.
Set to reach dealers this spring, the new additions bring Benz's flagship sports car range up to six variants: GT, GT S, GT C, and GT R coupes, and the GT and GT C roadsters. The German manufacturer also offers racing versions, and is set to reveal a four-door concept variant at the Geneva Motor Show this week.
All versions are hand-assembled at the Sindelfingen facility (just outside Stuttgart) by a team of dedicated technicians. It takes ten alone just to install the powertrain: a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 that produces 456 horsepower in the base model, 503 in the GT S, 557 in the GT C, and 577 in the GT R.
At the same time, the plant in Rastaat (an hour's drive westward) has begun production of the updated GLA – the smallest member of Mercedes' growing crossover lineup that also includes the larger GLC, GLE, and GLS models. The Rastaat facility is the main production site for Benz's smallest models, including the GLA, A-Class and B-Class. Additional capacity is handled in Hungary (B-Class and CLA) and by Valmet in Finland (which assembles the A-Class and GLC on Mercedes' behalf).