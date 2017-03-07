Mercedes X-Class And Maybach G650 Landaulet Make A For An Odd Pair

By having the X-Class Concept and the luxurious Maybach G650 Landaulet on display in Geneva, Mercedes' stand can be described as 'the past meets the future'.
Built around the nuts and bolts of the Nissan Navara, the show car previews a production pickup truck, which will eventually go on sale in global markets.
There have been rumors surrounding a possible USA launch of the workhorse, but contradicting reports leave the decision hanging in the air, as some officials claim that there isn’t enough room in the segment for it, whereas others state the opposite.
Nevertheless, while the X-Class is all about the future, the G650 Landaulet represents the past, as it’s a limited edition that has Maybach's name written all over it, and has been developed to wave goodbye to the current generation G-Class, as a successor is already in development.
The posh SUV has caused quite a stir after it benefited from an unusual press launch, as the Germans took it to South Africa on a safari, proving that going on an adventure doesn’t have to be uncomfortable.