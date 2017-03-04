Miami Dealer Has Two Stunning Pagani Huayras For Sale, The Tempesta & Diablo

Miami-based exotic car dealership Prestige Imports has made a name for itself as one of the U.S.’s premiere destinations for all things supercar, hypercar and luxury car.
The planet’s finest automobiles continually pass through its inventory and as we speak, there are two particularly amazing Pagani Huayras for sale from the dealer.
The first is a 2014 example painted in matte black with exposed carbon fiber and installed with the Tempesta package. Although far from the brightest Huayra ever produced, it is undoubtedly one of the meanest and would be the perfect ride for Batman, particularly thanks to its opulent beige leather interior. With just 690 miles on the clock, it is essentially brand new.
As for the second Huayra for sale from Prestige Imports, it’s been colloquially dubbed the ‘Diablo Edition’ and features an exposed carbon fiber body with painted red accents along the outer edges of the cockpit, wheels and side skirts. While it doesn’t have the Tempesta package, it looks just as astounding as its matte black sibling.
Production of the ‘standard’ Pagani Huayra Coupe has concluded with 100 examples delivered to customers so both of these offer an amazing entry point into the Pagani family.