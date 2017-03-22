Mick Schumacher's Learning To Drive – And Invites You To Come Along

Nobody's born knowing how to drive, but some have it in their blood more than others. Like Mick Schumacher, son of legendary seven-time world champion Michael and an up-and-coming racing driver in his own right.
Even the scion of a famous racing family has to learn how to drive on public streets and earn his license like the rest of us. And while we'd like to believe his dad is up to the task of teaching him, we'd generally advise most teens to learn from an impartial instructor. So Mick's gone out and found himself one.
For better or worse, his tutor isn't so much a professional driving instructor as he is... well, a comedian. Markus Stoll is his name, but his 400,000 followers on Facebook know him better as Harry G.
In his first appearance as a Mercedes brand ambassador, "Quick Mick" will be taking driving lessons with Harry G behind the wheel of a Mercedes-AMG A45. The first episode was released just yesterday on the eve of this, Mick's 18th birthday, as he prepares for his debut (under Benz power of course) in the FIA Formula 3 European Championship.
His famous dad, in case you were wondering, won the German Formula Three title on his way up the ladder, and uncle Ralf won a few races in that class as well. Young Mick already looks to be following in their footsteps, winning numerous Formula 4 races in Germany and Italy so far, with a bright future ahead of him.