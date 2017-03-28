Miss South Africa 2017 Drives Off In A New Nissan Juke

After pulling a similar trick last year as the sponsor of Miss South Africa, Nissan handed over the keys of a brand new Juke to this year's winner - Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters.
The 21-year old model received her prize shortly after she was crowned this Sunday, and will be hers to keep beyond the duration of her reign.
"We are thrilled to again be involved in such a worthwhile initiative. The Miss SA pageant is a wonderful platform from which to create positive impact in the lives of young South African women, and we are honored to play a part in this legacy", said Nissan SA's Marketing Director, Kabelo Rabotho, before the winner was announced.
A B.Com Business Management and Entrepreneurship graduate that is represented by Boss Models in Joburg and Vision Management in Cape Town, according to her Facebook page, Demi-Leigh follows last year's winner, Ntandoyenkosi Kunene, who was also awarded with a new Nissan Juke.
"The Nissan Juke is one of the best gifts I've received as Miss South Africa. It's very easy to drive and makes parking a lot easier, both because of the park assist and the fact that it offers a bird's eye view of all sides of the car. It's an absolute dream on the road", said Kunene.