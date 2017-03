Miss South Africa 2017 Drives Off In A New Nissan Juke

PHOTO GALLERY

After pulling a similar trick last year as the sponsor of Miss South Africa, Nissan handed over the keys of a brand new Juke to this year's winner - Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters.The 21-year old model received her prize shortly after she was crowned this Sunday, and will be hers to keep beyond the duration of her reign.", said Nissan SA's Marketing Director, Kabelo Rabotho, before the winner was announced.A B.Com Business Management and Entrepreneurship graduate that is represented by Boss Models in Joburg and Vision Management in Cape Town, according to herpage, Demi-Leigh follows last year's winner, Ntandoyenkosi Kunene, who was also awarded with a new Nissan Juke.", said Kunene.