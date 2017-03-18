Missed The Geneva Motor Show? These Were The Supercar Highlights

Every year, the Geneva Motor Show attracts the world’s most important automotive brands to the Palexpo convention center and the 2017 edition proved no different.
Alongside the usual suspects like Toyota, Ford and Honda, this year's show included a number of the industry’s niche supercar carmakers like Pagani, Koenigsegg, Rimac and more.
If, like most us, you were unable to attend the show, Harry Metcalfe has just the answer with a comprehensive walkaround from the show where he looks at the most important and eye-catching cars that were displayed.
Among those he focuses on are the McLaren 720S, the Ferrari 812 Superfast, Pagani Huayra Roadster and the Rimac Concept_One.
What was your favorite debutant at the show?