Mitsubishi Looking At Romania, Hungary And Slovakia For New Engine Plant

With Carlos Ghosn at the reins of Mitsubishi after the Nissan takeover last year, the Japanese company is now looking at expanding its operations by opening a new engine plant.
They already spoke to the Romanian government earlier this week, according to Digi24, but an official decision has yet to be taken.
Nevertheless, if given the green light, then the Japanese could open their new engine assembly facility either in Timis or Prahova, and for a good reason - both locations are nearby motorways that could help them export their products in Central and Western Europe with ease.
Said to rise at over €200 million ($210 million), the investment would create numerous new jobs and eventually contribute to the local budget.
However, besides Romania, Mitsubishi are also negotiating with the local authorities in nearby Hungary, and Slovakia, and with several important demands that include tax deduction and government support, it won't be an easy task deciding on where to open the engine plant.
Note: Mitsubishi eX Concept pictured