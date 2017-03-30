Mitsubishi Might Sell Rebadged Renault Vehicles In Southeast Asia

After it moved under the Renault-Nissan Alliance's umbrella last October, Mitsubishi could help increase the French brand's sales in Southeast Asia.
Now, they have an interesting plan to do so, according to the Mitsubishi COO, Trevor Mann, who recently spoke to AutoNews on the subject, confirming that the Japanese company could actually sell re-badged Renaults in this market.
"Renault is almost non-existent in Southeast Asia. If it made sense for Mitsubishi to cross badge a Renault product in Southeast Asia, that could be an interesting discussion", he said.
Trevor Mann, who used to be Nissan's chief performance officer, but was appointed by CEO Carlos Ghosn to help turn around Mitsubishi after last year's acquiring of a 34 percent controlling stake, for which Nissan paid $2.3 billion, confirmed that the two companies are looking into joint production of pickup trucks in Southeast Asia.
"If you look at our cost performance in that region, we are the benchmark within the Alliance. Our cost-base on pickups is better than Nissan's", Mann told Reuters earlier this month.