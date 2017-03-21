Modified Lamborghini Huracan Puts The Performante On Notice

There was once a time when supercar owners wouldn’t dare modify the looks of their vehicles but with the rapid rise and expansion of the aftermarket industry, it has almost become standard practice to add some unique elements to market-leading performance cars.
For Lamborghini owners, one of the leading names in the aftermarket world is 1016 Industries who offer a number of impressive yet not over-the-top customization options for the Huracan.
One of their packages is dubbed the ‘Renato’ and as these images show, the additional carbon fiber components transform the looks of the baby Lambo and make it hugely more aggressive than the standard model.
The most significant add-on of the kit is the large rear wing which fits seamlessly to the Huracan’s custom carbon rear decklid. It has an interesting curved shape and a sharp angle of attack, adding some real fire to the car.
Elsewhere, this Huracan includes a bespoke rear diffuser and bumper as well as new side skirt add-ons that look so good you could be forgiven thinking they came straight from Lamborghini. The custom touches are then completed with a carbon fiber chin spoiler and a set of gloss black wheels.
Do you prefer the look of this Huracan or the brand new Huracan Performante?