Murdered Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Hard Rock Is For The Ultimate Enthusiast

Few vehicles can match the go-anywhere ruggedness of the Jeep Wrangler Unlimited so it’s no surprise the vehicle is a favorite among off-roading enthusiasts. In stock form, the Wrangler is more than capable, but for those looking for some added abilities, this extensively modified version is the answer.
Based around a 2016 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon Hard Rock, the model has been completely murdered out and outfitted with a plethora of upgrades to make it the ultimate rockclimber and desert destroyer.
Perhaps most significantly, it has been fitted with new Fox Racing performance series shocks as well as a 4-inch Teraflex lifted suspension system. Elsewhere, the Jeep includes XD Rockstar 3 wheels, 37-inch Toyo Open Country R/T tires and a Fox Racing ATS steering stabilizer.
Other modifications include a 50-inch Radiance LED light bar from Rigid Industries on the roof and a smaller 10-inch light bar on the bull bar. There’s even a set of electric steps, distinctive front and rear bumpers, a Pioneer backup camera, window tint and gloss black painted interior trim.
With an asking price of $54,900 from Ultimate Auto, the finished creation certainly isn’t cheap, but it should be very, very capable.