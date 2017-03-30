Mysterious Jaguar F-Type Prototype May Have Inline-Six Engine

A mysterious Jaguar F-Type prototype has been spied testing in Colorado, just a couple of months after the facelifted range was unveiled.
The prototype in question is a convertible and is the range-topping SVR variant. However, the timing of this spot is rather strange.
Why would Jaguar be testing a camouflaged prototype despite the car already being unveiled?
It's hard to say for certainty but there's a potential that the test cars is installed with a new engine, potentially an inline-six.
Late last year, the British automaker confirmed that it was planning to phase out its V6 engines and expand the Ingenium family of powertrains with a 3.0-liter inline six. Initially, it is thought that a 275 hp diesel will be offered alongside a petrol-driven 300 hp unit. Further down the road, the diesel range could include 335 hp and 400 hp derivatives while the petrol family could swell to include 400 hp and 500 hp models.
If this prototype does indeed have an inline-six engine, it's unclear if it'll find its way into the F-Type or if the engine is simply being tested in the F-Type before being rolled out throughout the rest of the Jaguar family, including the XE, XF, XJ and F-Pace. Alternatively, there's a possibility that the car in question is simply testing new components for North America.
Big thanks to Brett Borgard for the photos!