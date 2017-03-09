Mysterious Jaguar XF Test Car Spied, But What Is It Exactly?

It’s not common to bring you a scoop on a car that we don’t really have any information, but this spotted Jaguar XF prototype appears to be one of those cases.
We checked the license plates with the DVLA in the UK, confirming that this is a new prototype that it was first registered last January, though no other information was available about its powertrain.
The problem is that the current XF is still too new for Jaguar to work on a replacement and the prototype in question features a rather heavy amount of camouflage for it to be just a mid-life facelift.
Look closely and you’ll see that the headlights have a slightly different shape, with their outer parts towards the fenders looking thinner while the rear doors appear to be longer, like the ones found in the long-wheelbase version made specifically for the Chinese market.
If it isn't a facelift, then another explanation is that this could be an early mule for the upcoming Jaguar XJ flagship, which according to reports is expected in 2019 and is going to give emphasis on electrified powertrains.
With that said, it would be not that uncommon for Jaguar to want to test these new powertrains on a mule like this, before starting developing the real XJ on public roads.
Photo Credits: CarPix for CarScoops