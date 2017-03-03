Mysterious LaFerrari Patent Car Was Inspired By Pre-Existing Prototype

Recently, a number of mysterious patents emerged online showing what is believed to be a one-off Special Project model based around the LaFerrari hypercar.
The vehicle, though, isn’t quite as top secret as first thought, as the car depicted in the patents is very close to a model on display at Ferrari World Abu Dhabi where it sits alongside a number of other Ferrari designs. The only visible differences between the Abu Dhabi show car and those in the patents are slightly tweaked wing mirrors and potentially, the edges of the front bumper.
Interestingly, Motor 1 has discovered that at least two different life-sized versions of the vehicle have been displayed in Abu Dhabi, one with thin LED headlights and one without any headlights. Although we now know what vehicle has inspired the patents, we don’t yet know why Ferrari has created the model.
It is possible that it is a car commissioned by a customer with a design almost identical to the car in Abu Dhabi. There's also a chance it could be a new concept from Ferrari or an entirely new model based around the LaFerrari.
Whatever the case may be, it is obvious that Ferrari is working on something special and the story is far from over.
Ferrari has been contacted to provide comment about the vehicle, updates will be posted when available.