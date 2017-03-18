Neidfaktor Turns Ordinary Audi SQ7 Into Bespoke "White Pearl Project"

With luxury SUVs such as the Audi SQ7 being about more than just raw performance, seeing this heavily customized version courtesy of tuner Neidfaktor doesn't come as a surprise.
Besides, we've already seen ABT try their hand at improving what Audi already had on tap with the SQ7, a car powered by a 4.2-liter turbodiesel unit, churning out 435 PS (429 HP) and 900 Nm (664 lb-ft) of torque with the help of an 8-speed automatic.
Of course, if ABT's version is a little too...sporty (it also has 520 PS), try this one from Neidfaktor instead. The so-called "White Pearl Project" is all about adding carbon fiber bits to the all-white exterior and new components for the tailor-made unique cabin.
The exterior features carbon fiber on the diffuser, around the grille, on the doors, on the air inlet trims, and even on the roof rails. The cabin on the other hand is even more spectacular thanks to the restyled door panels, seat trims, window frames, center console, steering wheel, rear view mirror and even the trunk.
Overall, this SQ7 has strong dual-tone aesthetics, which makes for a powerful visual contrast in a vehicle that's already very imposing thanks to its S-specific updates and high performance.