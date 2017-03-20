Nero Nemesis Lamborghini Centenario Takes Shelter In Germany

Lamborghini has finally started shipping the impressive Centenario to different parts of the globe, and the latest one to arrive with its owner was spotted in Germany.
Finished in Nero Nemesis, which is the Italian company's way of saying 'matte black', and adorned with a few red accents that are visible on the front apron, wing mirrors and side skirts, the supercar is as unique as they come, considering that only 20 coupes and 20 roadsters will be put together in total.
However, no matter how one would spec their Lamborghini Centenario, there's one thing that they cannot change straight from the factory - the 6.5-liter naturally aspirated V12 engine that builds on the same unit used on the Aventador. It produces 770 PS (759 HP) and 690 Nm (lb-ft) of torque, and allows the exotic to cover the 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) sprint in just 2.8 seconds.
This isn’t actually the first unit of the supercar to have been delivered, as this role was reserved for a 32-year old UAE Sheikh, who allegedly paid $2.7 million for his, and received the keys late last month.
