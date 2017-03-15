New 2017 Acura MDX Sport Hybrid Has 321HP And A $51,960 Starting Price

Acura have electrified the facelifted MDX lineup with a hybrid version.
Christened the 2017 Acura MDX Sport Hybrid, it uses the 3.0-liter V6 engine and three electric motors to produce a total system output of 321 horsepower and 289 pound-feet (392 Nm) of torque, pushed to the wheels through a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission.
Drivers can choose between four driving modes - Comfort, Normal, Sport, and Sport+, and depending on the selection made, the EPA estimated fuel economy stands at 26/27/27 mpg (9.05/8.71/8.71 l/100 km) in city/highway/combined. This represents an improvement of 8/1/6 mpg respectively over its non-hybrid sibling.
In addition to the most obvious upgrade, the 2017 Acura MDX Sport Hybrid also has an advanced Electro Servo braking system, and exclusive Active Damper technology.
Offered in two grades - the MDX with Technology Package and MDX with Advanced Package, the greener version of the beak-less SUV comes with an exclusive interior trim, in both offerings, alongside wood accents, and stainless steel sport pedals. The former has seating for up to 7, while the latter has a 6-passenger interior, with second-row captain's chairs, separated by a large center console.
As with all 2017 Acura MDX models, the hybrid also benefits from the AcuraWatch suite of safety features that includes Collision Mitigation Braking System, Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Warning, Lane Keeping Assist, Road Departure Mitigation, and Adaptive Cruise Control with low-speed follow. Standard features also include the multi-angle reversing camera, while the top grade adds auto high beam, rear cross traffic monitor, blind spot info, and parking sensors on both ends.
The first units of the 2017 Acura MDX Sport Hybrid will arrive in showrooms early next month. Prices start from $51,960 for the entry-level and at $58,800 for the plusher flavor, and do not include the $975 destination charge.