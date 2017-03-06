New 2017 Nissan Patrol Super Safari Wants To Conquer The Desert In The Middle East

Nissan have apparently responded to the wishes of their customers living in the Middle East by launching a new Patrol Super Safari edition.
By retaining its rugged design and off-road capability, while delivering a more modern approach, thanks to a series of upgrades and enhancements, the automaker believes that it has a winner in its hands.
"The Patrol Super Safari's return is the direct result of customer demand for this legendary vehicle that has a strong heritage with the deserts of the Arabian Peninsula. Widely considered as one of the few truly all-terrain vehicles of modern time, the Patrol Super Safari continues to impress with its inherent ruggedness, durability and ability to cope with the extremes of the varied terrains and temperatures prevalent in this region", commented Nissan Middle East's Managing Director, Samir Cherfan.
Recognizing Nissan's newcomer is easy, as it comes with 'Super Safari' body decals, dual-tone colors, flared fenders, a rear spoiler and distinctive 17-inch black alloy wheels, whereas the interior adds tan leather, electrically adjustable front seats, automatic climate control, refrigerated cool box, Bluetooth, USB, AUX, navigation system and reversing camera.
Powering it is a 4.8-liter DOHC inline six-cylinder engine, generating 280 horses and 451 Nm (333 lb-ft) of torque, mated to a 5-speed automatic transmission.
Other key features found in the new Nissan Patrol Super Safari are the electric front winch, front and rear tow hooks, and rear locking differentials, which should come in handy during the occasional dune bashing.
Don't expect to see the SUV at your local Nissan showroom, as it's limited to specific markets in the Middle East. Pricing has yet to be announced, but it will definitely cost more than the entry-level Patrol, which can be had from AED 181,000 ($49,270), in the United Arab Emirates.