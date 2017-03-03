New 2018 Honda Civic Type R Production Hatch, This Could Be It

Just a few days before the Geneva Motor Show opens on March 7, what appear to be images of the final production version of the 2018 Honda Civic Type R made their appearance on the web.
The two photos showing the front and rear ends of the Civic Type R look almost identical to the near-production concept that has been making the auto show rounds for the better half of last year, bar a few minor changes.
These include the oh-so Honda (regular) white paint job instead of the study’s brushed steel color scheme, the stainless center exhaust pipe that was painted red on the concept, and possibly, black plastic instead of carbon fiber spoiler bits, though, we’re not sure about the latter due to the low-resolution nature of these photos.
But otherwise, it looks just as ‘Fast & Furious’ as the concept, from the spoilers and hood scoop right up to the massive rear wing and triple exhaust outlets.
Honda has confirmed that it will feature a newer version of its 2.0-liter VTEC turbocharged four-cylinder engine that produces 305hp in the current model, but it has kept technical details close to its chest. Carscoops understands that the newer model might get a power bump, while retaining its front-wheel drive setup.
Honda has said that, whereas the outgoing Type R was an afterthought for the Civic series, the new model was designed in from the start of the program, claiming that this will massively benefit its driving dynamics.
Production of the new Civic Type R will start in summer 2017 at Honda’s UK plant in Swindon, with the hot hatch to be exported across Europe and to other markets around the world, including Japan and the US, marking the first time that any Honda-badged Type R has been officially sold in the States.