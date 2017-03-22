New 2018 Mitsubishi Grand Lancer Targets China And Other Asian Markets

We just got a fresh batch of live photos showing the new Mitsubishi Grand Lancer which is going to be launched in the markets of China, Taiwan and other selected Asian markets.
Although the Lancer is already sentenced to death at these parts of the globe, Mitsubishi clearly is not ready to give up on its trusted model on other regions.
The Grand Lancer is basically a re-skinned version of “our” Lancer, with the new bodywork featuring the company’s latest “Dynamic Shield” front grille, a boomerang-like crease on the sides and an a pointier rear end.
The cabin also gets a new layout, with the dashboard looking like it’s made out of softer-to-touch materials decorated with silver details for a more premium look. There is also a new digital instrument cluster and an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system.
So far there’s only one engine we’ve heard about and that’s the 1.8-litre petrol with 138hp. Mitsubishi will offer a sole transmission option in the form of a CVT gearbox which transfers the power to the front axle. The CVT also offers the option of a manual mode with six pre-selected ratios and optional paddle shifters on the wheel.
The Mitsubishi Lancer is dead, long live the Mitsubishi Grand Lancer.
Thanks to Chien-Jay for the photos!