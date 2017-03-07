New 2018 Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo Shows Its Sexy Practical Side

The Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo has finally debuted at the Geneva Motor Show, four and half years after being previewed by a stunning concept.
Thankfully, the production-spec Panamera Sport Turismo closely resembles that original concept and not only adds some exceptional style to the Panamera family but also promises to be more practical than all of its siblings.
The key point of difference between this new model and the regular Panamera is the Shooting Brake-style roof line. This allows for an impressive 520 liters of luggage space in the rear and up to 1,390 liters with the rear seats folded down. Additionally, the Panamera Sport Turismo becomes the first variant that has seating for three in the rear.
When it hits the market, five different variations will be offered. These consist of the Panamera 4, Panamera 4S, Panamera 4S Diesel, Panamera 4 E-Hybrid and the Panamera Turbo Sport Turismo. That turbo variant will deliver an impressive 542 hp, making the car one of the fastest and most desirable Estates/Shooting Brakes on the planet.
U.S. prices for the Panamera Sport Turismo will start at $96,200 for the Panamera 4, rise to $104,000 for the 4 E-Hybrid, $109,200 for the 4S and $154,000 for the Turbo.