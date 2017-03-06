New 2018 VW Arteon Four-Door Coupe Is The CC 's Replacement

PHOTO GALLERY

This is the all-new VW Arteon, the replacement for the CC which is going to be positioned above the Passat in the brand’s range as a premium offering.Based on VW’s modular MQB platform, the new Arteon sits on a long 2.841mm wheelbase, measuring 4,862mm long, 1,871mm wide and 1,427mm tall.The company is calling the Arteon a premium Gran Turismo, giving it a distinctive front end, a set of powerful shoulder lines and a low roofline among other design features.“The athletic lines of the Arteon embody a highly functional overall concept. Form and function find common ground here in a progressive way”, said Tobias Sühlmann, responsible for the Arteon's exterior design. “In contrast to classic saloons, the gran turismo offers more space and flexibility thanks to its long wheelbase, coupé-like fastback design and large rear hatch.”