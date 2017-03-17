New 2018 VW Polo Captured Without Any Camouflage!

The all-new 2018 VW Polo was recently spotted in South Africa without a shred of camouflage giving us an early bird look at the sub-compact model.
The images, sourced from a reader of Cars.co.za, support previous claims that the new Polo will grow in size leading to improved cabin space compared to the outgoing model, helping it go against the all-new Ford Fiesta, Kia Rio and Citroen C3.
Based on the new MQB-A0 platform, the new VW Polo will utilize a range of updated engines, with a new 1.5-liter TSI petrol unit (128 HP & 148 HP) tagged to replace the old 1.4-liter TSI. Entry-level versions are said to get a 1.0-liter three-cylinder petrol, available with multiple power ratings - 64, 74, 94 and 113 HP to be precise; whereas diesel models are expected to benefit from an updated 1.6-liter TDI.
The range-topping Polo GTI is rumored to get over 200 HP from a 2.0-liter TSI unit, but an upgrade of its current 1.8-liter engine remains a possibility. In terms of gearboxes, buyers will be able to choose between 5- and 6-speed manual transmissions, with a 7-speed dual-clutch gearbox aimed at higher-spec models.
Sources say the new Polo will come with a better-built interior, featuring all the gadgets and gizmos VW feels comfortable throwing at it. This means a digital instrument display, large touchscreen infotainment screen and a wide array of active safety systems - all of which could power the new Polo towards the top of the supermini segment.
The all-new VW Polo is scheduled to debut at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show in September.