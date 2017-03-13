New Alfa Romeo Stelvio SUV Driven POV-Style On The Italian Alps

Sit in the driver’s seat and watch a brand new Alfa Romeo Stelvio being driven on a snowy mountain road.
The video, courtesy of Marchettino, is shot around the Italian Alps where Alfa Romeo invited the press for a first driving impression.
Alfa Romeo’s freshly launched Stelvio is arguably just as important -if not more- with the Giulia four-door saloon as the SUV segment has repeatedly proven its greater popularity with the customers.
The new Alfa Romeo Stelvio will be available with just two powertrain options at launch; a turbocharged 280hp 2.0-litre petrol and 210hp 2.2-litre diesel, both mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox and the company’s Q4 all-wheel drive.
Based on the same Giorgio platform with the Giulia, the Stelvio is said to offer the same handling properties with its gifted saloon sibling while scoring more points in the practicality department.
The Stelvio in the video is powered by the 2.0-litre turbo petrol unit that emits a characterful soundtrack, backing up Alfa’s claims of this being one of the best driver-oriented SUVs, period. It’s also capable of a 0-62mph (0-100km/h) in 5.7 seconds and of a 143mph top speed (230km/h).