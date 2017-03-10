New Alpine A110 Heading To London Show For Its UK Debut

While the crowds at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show were enjoying the Alpine A110, the French firm confirmed that the new coupe will attend the London Motor Show for its UK debut.
Set to commence on May 4, the Battersea Park event will host over 150 new cars, including the A110 that has a retro-flavored design and is the resurrected Alpine brand's first product in decades.
"It's a real accolade to have the Alpine A110 showcased on these shores for the very first time at the London Motor Show. Due to popular demand, we've already had to release more tickets for May's event, and having the Alpine A110 make its UK debut goes to show just how much weight it carries in the automotive world", commented the London Motor Show's Chairman, Alec Mumford.
Developed under the close watch of Renault, the Alpine A110 has a mid-mounted engine and rear-wheel drive layout. It uses a 1.8-liter turbo'd four-banger that is good for 274 HP and 320 Nm (236 lb-ft) of torque driving rear wheels through a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission, which is the sole choice. Going from rest to 100 km/h (62 mph) takes 4.5 seconds and top speed stands at 250 km/h (155 mph).
Alpine will release pricing and trim specs later this year, just before the car goes on sale.