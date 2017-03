New Aston Martin Valkyrie Scares Off All Other Hypercars In Geneva

PHOTO GALLERY

The Aston Martin Valkyrie is currently celebrating its European debut at the Geneva Motor Show 2017 after recently receiving its production-spec name Previously known as the Aston Martin Red Bull AM-RB 001, the hybrid hypercar promises to redefine what we know road cars are capable of and promises to spawn an entirely new generation of high-performance supercars.For starters, it has been confirmed that the Valkyrie will receive the majority of its grunt from a naturally-aspirated 6.5-liter V12 engine sourced from Cosworth and delivering approximately 900 hp. This engine will then be mated to an F1-style energy recovery system that includes batteries supplied by Rimac.When it reaches production, the Valkyrie is expected to have a perfect 1-to-1 power-to-weight ratio and will be faster than a 2016 Formula One car around a number of circuits.The key to the Valkyrie's insane performance are its underfloor aerodynamics which will deliver upwards of 4,000 lbs of downforce. This will enable it to achieve up to 4 g of lateral acceleration.