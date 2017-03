PHOTO GALLERY

This is the Audi Q8 Sport Concept, a mild hybrid sporty SUV and the second Q8 concept after the original’s debut at the last Detroit Motor Show.Audi has pulled the wraps off their new SUV concept at the Geneva Motor Show, with the concept itself being powered by a mild hybrid powertrain that produces 469hp (476PS) and 516lb-ft (700Nm) of torque, allowing it to accelerate from 0-62mph (0-100km/h) in 4.7 seconds and on to a top speed of 170mph (275km/h).