New Audi RS5 And DTM Car To Reportedly Debut At Geneva Motor Show

The all-new Audi RS5 will debut at the Geneva Motor Show next week, a report from GTspirit claims.
In recent years, the RS5 has been left behind by the BMW M4 and Mercedes-AMG C63 and desperately needs an update. Thankfully, all indications point towards the German marque not holding back in creating the new model.
Instead of the V8 engine the previous-gen car had, the new RS5 will use a 2.9-liter twin-turbocharged V6 engine expected to deliver in excess of 444 hp and 442 lb-ft of torque. That should allow the all-wheel drive performance coupe to reach 62 mph (100 km/h) in less than 4 seconds before topping out at an electronically limited 155 mph (250 km/h) top speed.
As with the old car, the new one will be easily distinguishable from lesser models with flared wheel arches, bold new bumpers, large air intakes and tweaked headlights and taillights.
It is reported that the all-new Audi RS5 DTM will debut alongside the road car in Geneva as well.
Photo Credits: CarPix for CarScoops