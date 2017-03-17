New Audi RS5 DTM Burns Rubber On Vallelunga In Playboy Livery

About a week after it celebrated its world premiere in Geneva, the new Audi RS5 DTM has made its first public test laps.
Dressed in a red-black Playboy livery, which will be showcased on the 2017 DTM grid by Nico Muller, the RS5 racer was put through its paces. However, unlike the version that debuted in Swiss show, it features "additional, innovative detailed solutions", as the brand explains.
"It was important for us to drive the final car in this last pre-season development test, and to make optimum use of the few test days available to us in the DTM. That's why we're very happy to have found perfect external conditions at Vallelunga and being able to drive for three days, without any issues worth mentioning", said Dieter Gass, the Head of Audi Motorsport.
Taking turns in driving the new Audi RS5 DTM on the Vallelunga circuit, in Italy, were Mattias Ekstrom and Jamie Green. Between them, they completed a total of 2,121 test kilometers (1,318 miles), "an impressive number for a new car", commented Ekstrom, who admitted that they tried "a lot of different things: short stints, long runs, qualifying simulations, and many different set-up variants."
After concluding the tests, the two Audi drivers are now preparing for a final DTM test from April 3 to 6 at Hockenheim before the season opener on the same track on May 6-7.