New Audi RS5 Tries On Sportback, Shooting Brake And Cabrio Suits

Now that Audi finally pulled the covers off the new RS5 Coupe, how about we take an imaginary look at what other members of the A5 family could look like in RS form?
The other two bodystyles in the A5 series are the Cabriolet and the five-door Sportback that have been rendered as RS5s here by XTomi, who used the Coupe's styling cues such as the unique front end with the massive air inlets.
And while he was at it, the artist decided to try his skills on a different version of the A5 family, a three-door Shooting Brake.
While the latter has absolutely no chance of coming into fruition, technically, the RS5 Cabrio and RS5 Sportback could happen if Audi sees it fit to go after BMW's M4 Convertible and the M3 Sedan - especially if the RS4 comes as an Avant only.
Of course, they would use the same 2.9-liter TFSI V6 bi-turbo engine as the RS5 Coupe, producing 450 PS (HP) and 600 Nm (443 lb-ft) of torque. Audi's Geneva star needs 3.9 seconds from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph), and tops out at 280 km/h (174 mph), so we'd expect similar performance from the other two.