New Audi SQ7 Gets The Works From ABT With 520 Horses

After announcing a new power upgrade for the latest Audi SQ7 in December last year, VW Group tuning specialist ABT has released a matching wide-body and interior styling kit for the diesel-powered SUV. The full package will be introduced at the Geneva Motor Show on March 7.
ABT’s exterior makeover consists of a number of new parts, including a front apron, fender extensions, rear diffuser add-ons, roof spoiler, fender inserts and side sills, along with carbon fiber front grille and exhaust tips, and 22-inch wheels, which together, give the SQ7 a more masculine (but also, convoluted) appearance.
The interior gets some love from ABT Sportsline as well, through available custom leather surfaces with contrasting seams, floor mats and carbon fiber trimmings covering everything from the dashboard to the consoles and steering wheel.
Powering the regular SQ7 is a 4.0-liter V8 diesel producing 435PS (429HP) and 900 Nm (664 lb-ft) of torque. ABT’s optimized computer brain gives the eight-cylinder TDI an 85PS and 70Nm boost to 520PS (513hp) and 970Nm (715 lb-ft) respectively, which reduces the 0-100km/h (62mph) sprint by 0.2 seconds over the stock model to 4.6 seconds.