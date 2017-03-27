New Audi TT RS Gets An Upmarket Makeover From Neidfaktor

Tuning specialist Neidfaktor has unveiled its latest project taking the Audi TT RS more upmarket.
Although the company specializes in interiors, modifications kicked off on the outside. They include H&R coilovers, painted side mirrors, custom wheels and a black finish on the filler cap, front spoiler and rear Audi logo.
As impressive as the exterior is, it is the cabin where things are really special.
Starting with the seats, Neidfaktor has outfitted the center of the seats with dark blue alcantara while wrapping the bolsters in black leather. This black and blue theme continues on the roof where there is a sleek-looking alcantara roof liner and is also mimicked across the dashboard.
The steering wheel is perhaps the standout of the cockpit and combines black leather with blue alcantara, black plastic elements, shift lights and a matte carbon fiber element. Carbon is also found on the center console, the sides of the seats, the gear knob and accents bordering the door handles.
The tuner has not revealed how much the upgrades cost.