New Bentley Bentayga Mulliner Breaks Cover; For When The Bentayga Is Not Luxurious Enough

Bentley revealed the Bentayga Mulliner, the ultimate luxury version of the company’s SUV, ahead of its scheduled Geneva debut.
Described as the “ultimate luxury SUV”, the new Bentley Bentayga Mulliner was created by the brand’s in-house personal commissioning division to play the role of the flagship model in the range.
So if you thought that the normal Bentayga was posh enough, you better think again as Bentley thinks there’s always room for more luxury.
There are now new, exclusive features which on the outside include a two-tone paintwork and unique 22in alloy wheels with floating wheel centers, exclusive badging, body-colored lower bodywork and bright chromed lower bumper grilles.
The bigger differences are found in the cabin, where Mulliner has combined modern and traditional coachbuilding design. The interior now features a color split, with the rear seats finished in a different hide color from the front ones, with customers to be offered seven suggested combos. The upholstery is stitched by hand and is finished with unique embroidery and contrast stitching.
There is also a new Ombré Burr Walnut Veneer found inside, which is exclusive to the Bentayga Mulliner and features a unique wood transition from black to Burr Walnut as the veneer wraps around the cabin, including a special veneered panel on the central console fascia.
Other interior features include a system Bentley calls mood lighting which comes with six options, illuminated Mulliner tread plates and the “highest quality audio system in the class”, a 20-speaker system with a 1,950-watt, 21-channel amplifier. There is even a new Mulliner bottle cooler integrated in the rear center console, complete with bespoke Cumbria Crystal flutes.
Power comes from the 6.0-litre W12 engine which makes 600hp (608PS) and 663lb-ft (900Nm) of peak torque, enabling the new Bentley Bentayga Mulliner to accelerate from 0 to 60mph in 4.0 seconds (0-100km/h in 4.1s) before reaching a top speed of 187mph (301km/h).
The new Bentley Bentayga Mulliner will be produced in very limited numbers due to the handcrafted nature of its interior, with the order books set to open this spring. Bentley will also have an one-off example of their flagship Bentayga on display in Geneva next week.