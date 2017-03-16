New BMW 5-Series Meets Mercedes E-Class In The Most Classic Of Luxury Battles

BMW’s G30 5-Series is clearly aiming for the top of its segment but in order to do so, the Bavarian executive sedan must settle a thing or two with its arch-enemy, the Mercedes-Benz E-Class.
And having both rivals being fresh off the factory, this battle should be closer than ever.
Because both BMW and Mercedes have gone to town with their contenders in terms of technology and luxury, finishing them off with a really wide portfolio of engines that cover everyone’s needs out there.
In this case however, Autocar pits a 530d M Sport xDrive against the E350d AMG-Line so both of them are powered by six-cylinder turbo diesel units. The BMW uses a twin-turbo 3.0-litre straight-six with 261hp and 457lb-ft of torque, matched to an eight-speed automatic while the Mercedes is powered by a 3.0-litre V6 with 255hp and the same 457lb-ft of torque, paired to a nine-speed automatic.
The days when someone looking to buy a sporty four-door executive model just went straight to BMW are long gone as the models today are much more closely matched in handling and overall comfort.
Mercedes has made a fine job in making the E-Class more rewarding to drive while retaining the brand’s classic values while BMW certainly stepped up their game in comfort without forgetting their own tricks when the road stops being straight.
The big question of course is which one is the better car? Find the answer in the video linked below.