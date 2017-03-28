New BMW M8 Super Coupe Spotted Flexing 600HP At The ‘Ring

These are the first shots of what is believed to be a mule of the upcoming BMW M8 undergoing some rigorous testing at the Nurburgring.
Based on the same CLAR platform used by the 5- and the 7-Series, the new 8-Series is set to return and this time, BMW will give us a full-blown M8 as well.
Compared to our previous scoops, the prototype shown in the pictures is hiding under a different camouflage, especially at the front where we spot those huge air inlets of the front bumper.
The alloy wheels and brake rotors also appear to be bigger and are matched by blue M calipers. We couldn’t help but notice the lack of a quad exhaust setup, but this could be just part of the camouflage or it could indicate that the car in question might be in fact a regular 8-Series fitted with the M Sport package.
If it is indeed the new M8, then under the bonnet we’ll find the same twin-turbo V8 that is going to power the new M5, offering more than 600hp channeled to either the rear or optionally, all four wheels via an advanced all-wheel drive system. And since the upcoming M5 is said to offer the option of a drift mode, during which the all-wheel drive version sends its power to the rear axle, we can’t seem to find a reason for BMW not to do the same with the M8.
BMW’s next big coupe had us confused all this time about whether it’s going to adopt the 6- or the 8-Series designation. As it turns out, BMW is going to bring back the 8-Series nameplate for their new two-door coupe which will indirectly replace the existing 6-Series. The 6-Series moniker will continue to live on with the successor to the 5-Series GT, which will be a more handsome looking liftback.
The company’s future plans for the 8-Series also include a plug-in hybrid 840e Performance version, which will use the same powertrain with the newly revealed 740e Performance.
BMW plans to reveal the new 8-Series in 2018, with the convertible version to follow in 2019 and the M8 shortly after.
