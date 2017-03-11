New Cadillac Compact SUV To Be Named The XT4, Arrives In 2018

Cadillac has announced that its new crossover will be dubbed the XT4, rather than the XT3 name it was initially thought to adopt.
The automaker confirmed the news at the ongoing 2017 Geneva Motor Show while announcing that the XT4 will launch in the United States in 2018 before subsequently arriving in Europe.
In a statement, Cadillac president Johan de Nysschen said “A new compact crossover called XT4 will debut in 2018 in the US and subsequently in Europe, with an entirely new series of efficient and powerful engines. Starting with the launch of XT4, a new Cadillac will be brought to market every six months, a total of five car-lines in the space of two years.”
As the name suggests, the XT4 will slot below the XT5 and Escalada in Cadillac's SUV/crossover range and early next decade, be accompanied by a smaller crossover that could adopt the XT3 name.
In its efforts to rival the Audi Q3, BMW X1 and Mercedes-Benz GLA, the Cadillac XT4 should be powered by a four-cylinder turbocharged engine and could come standard with a nine-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive.