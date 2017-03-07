New DS7 Crossback Is A Surprisingly Interesting Take On Premium SUVs

The new DS7 Crossback has made its public debut at the Geneva Motor Show, becoming the brand’s first European SUV model.
DS Automobiles is planning to position the DS7 Crossback against premium rivals and that reflects on the exterior’s simple, elegant shape which is accompanied by flashy details like the jewel-like headlights and that big hexagonal grille.
The highlight though of the new DS7 Crossback is the cabin which features its own unique style, premium materials and a pair of 12-inch displays, one for the infotainment system and the other sitting in the instrument cluster in front of the driver.
"Each material and each detail of DS 7 CROSSBACK was inspired by the world of Haute Couture whose rigour and sensuality is visible in the very smallest detail", said Thierry Metroz, DS Automobiles Styling Director.
The Nappa leather seats feature the brand’s characteristic watch-strap design which is matched by the “pearl” stitching found on the dashboard, door panels and console, features that are rarely seen in the segment.
The DS7 Crossback will also become the first model within the PSA Group to get a petrol plug-in hybrid powertrain next year. More specifically the DS7 Crossback will get a 300hp all-wheel drive PHEV powertrain, called E-Tense, that combines a 200hp petrol engine with two electric motors, an eight-speed automatic transmission and a 13kWh battery pack.
The rest of the range will be comprised by three petrol (THP 225 S&S EAT8, THP 180 S&S EAT8, PureTech 130 S&S 6-speed manual) and two diesel units (BlueHDi 130 S&S - with a choice of 6-speed manual or EAT8 - and the BlueHDi 180 EAT8).
In addition, the new DS7 Crossback will offer a long list of driver assistance systems, including the DS Connected Pilot which controls the vehicle’s speed and course when traveling on the highway, by combining the Active Cruise Control and using the steering to precisely position the vehicle within its lane.
And because this is a DS we’re talking about, the new DS7 Crossback will offer the new Active Scan Suspension which uses a camera placed behind the windscreen, four attitude sensors and three accelerometers in order to analyze the changes in the road ahead and adapt its settings accordingly for maximum comfort levels.
Production of the new DS7 Crossback is scheduled to begin late this year, with the first customer deliveries to begin soon after.