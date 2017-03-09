New Euro-Spec Jeep Compass Lands In Geneva To Challenge The Nissan Qashqai

The new Compass is Jeep’s latest model to join the range after making its European debut at the Geneva Motor Show.
Jeep is also going to launch a special Opening edition of the Compass to celebrate the European launch, with pre-orders already opened.
The American company claims that the new Compass features the best-in-class off-road capability, offering a choice between two intelligent all-wheel drive systems, the Active Drive and the Active Drive Low which comes with a 20:1 crawl ratio.
Both systems also provide up to five modes to choose from: Auto, Snow, Sand and Mud, plus an exclusive Rock mode on Trailhawk models. Under normal driving conditions, the new Compass sends its power to the front axle alone for better fuel efficiency.
As for the European engine range, Jeep is offering the Compass with the 1.4-litre MultiAir turbo petrol in 140hp and 170hp versions, with the former being 2WD with a six-speed manual and the latter being 4WD with the company’s nine-speed automatic gearbox.
The diesel range will be comprised by the entry-level 120hp 1.6-litre Multijet with a six-speed manual and 2WD as well as the 2.0-litre Multijet in 140hp and 170hp versions. The lower output 2.0-litre diesel model will be offered with both manual and automatic transmissions and the 4WD system, while the range-topping 170hp version is offered as a 4WD with the nine-speed automatic only.
Models in Russia, Africa and the Middle East will also get the 2.4-litre Tigershark petrol engine in two different power outputs -150hp and 184hp-, both paired with the nine-speed automatic and the 4WD system.
Customers will be offered the choice between three Uconnect infotainment systems with 5.0-, 7.0-, and 8.4-inch touchscreen displays, with the last two getting a high-definition screen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
As for the all-important active safety features, the new Jeep Compass will come with a wide range of systems, including Forward Collision Warning-Plus, LaneSense Departure Warning-Plus (both offered as standard across the whole range), Blind-spot Monitoring and Rear Cross Path detection, ParkView rear backup camera with dynamic grid lines, Fully Automated Parallel and Perpendicular Park assist and Adaptive Cruise Control.
The new Jeep Compass will arrive at the European dealerships this summer, with a starting price of around €25,000 in select markets.