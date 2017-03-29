New Gen 2018 BMW X3 M40i To Hit US Dealerships In October

Come June, the third-generation BMW X3 will be presented to the world and bring with it a performance-oriented variant dubbed the M40i.
Underpinning the new-age X3 will be a lightened, rear-wheel drive platform aimed at not only increasing interior space, but also aiding in better comfort and thanks to weight savings of around 100 kg (220 lbs), will also aid performance and fuel efficiency.
BMW Blog reports that on the back of huge demand for punchy SUV models, the automaker will outfit the compact X3 with a 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six cylinder engine to power the M40i version. As with the X4 derivative of the same name, the X40i should deliver at least 355 hp and potentially, up to 400 hp while mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission driving all four wheels. It will apparently arrive in U.S. dealers this October.
Looking beyond the M40i, the new X3 will get a number of rear-wheel drive models with both petrol and diesel-driven engines. Additionally, an X3 M is thought to be in the works.