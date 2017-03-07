New-Gen Subaru XV Is Here With Enhanced Look, New Platform

Subaru has chosen the 2017 Geneva Motor Show in order to debut their all-new XV, a car that looks to be much-improved compared to its predecessor.
Inspired by the XV Concept shown last year, the production model comes with a toned down look all around, including the bumpers, grille, lighting units, and sides, while still maintaining a rugged feel.
New exterior colors have been added - the Cool Grey Khaki and Sunshine Orange, which contrast the matte black cladding, alongside a set of 18-inch wheels with a fresh pattern.
The Japanese automaker has yet to release any images with the interior, but states that an 8.0-inch touchscreen display takes center stage, with infotainment and smartphone connectivity functions, while the rest of the cabin benefits from an enhanced design, spaciousness, and cargo room, and revised seats, in addition to the detailed orange stitching on the instrument panel.
Peel its new skin away and you will find the brand's revamped global platform, which improves body and chassis rigidity and strength by 70-100 percent over its predecessor. Substantial improvements have been made to the suspension, and steering gear ratio as well.
The same 2.0-liter Boxer engine finds its way under the hood, but with 80 percent of the parts revamped, as Subaru claims. This allows for a minor output increase to 156 PS (154 HP) and 196 Nm (145 lb-ft) of torque, pushed to the Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive system through an improved 7-speed Lineatronic gearbox, with manual mode.
On the road, there's also a new X-Mode that increases drivability by optimizing integrated control of the engine, AWD, and brakes to provide additional control when tire slip is detected.
As for safety features making their way into the all-new Subaru XV, we count the EyeSight driver assist technology, with Pre-Collision Braking Control, Adaptive Cruise Control and Lane Keep Assist, the High Beam Assist, adaptive headlights, and also Subaru Rear Vehicle Detection, which offers blind spot detection, lane change assistance, and reversing assistance.
Details surrounding its pricing and trim levels have yet to be announced, but the vehicle will go on sale later this year.