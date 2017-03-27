New Honda Civic Si Torque Figures Leak In Company Email

The production-spec Honda Civic Si has yet to be revealed but an official torque figure for the car has just leaked online.
In November last year, Honda revealed the Civic Si Prototype and despite the name, it was essentially production ready. However, at the time of the Si Prototype’s release, the company failed to divulge any figures from its new turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine.
Now, a user from the CivicX forums has received an email directly from Honda as part of a subscription list that reveals it will have 192 lb-ft of torque. Compared to the existing Civic Sport and Touring models, that represents a 15 lb-ft bump but is still 103 torques fewer than the range-topping Civic Type R.
At this stage, no horsepower figure has been publicized but something around the 230 hp can be expected. Whatever the case is, we know the engine will be mated to a short-shifting six-speed manual transmission and the car will be outfitted with a limited-slip differential, include active steering and have high-performance tires.
No release date for the production-spec Civic Si has been announced but a debut at next month’s New York Auto Show is possible.
Hat tip to Jon Chan!