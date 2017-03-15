New Honda Civic Type-R Priced In The Mid-$30k Range, US Sales Start In Spring

Honda announced that the new Civic Type R is set to make its US debut at the upcoming New York Auto Show, with sales to start in late spring.
According to Honda, their first Type R-badged model to become available in the U.S. will carry a "mid-$30k MSRP", which will put it directly against cars like the mighty Ford Focus RS that's priced from $36,120.
The hot Civic will be powered by a 316hp turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine sending its power to the front axle through a manual six-speed gearbox with a rev-matching function, which will be the only available option.
"The fastest, most powerful Honda ever sold in America, the Type R caps off the incredible success story of our 10th generation Civic lineup," said Jeff Conrad, senior VP & general manager of the American Honda Motor. "We're happy to inform our U.S. enthusiasts that the long wait for the forbidden fruit of Honda Type R performance is nearly over!"
The final production version of the Honda Civic Type R was unveiled at the last Geneva Motor Show, featuring a 38 percent stiffer body and a new independent multi-link setup for the rear suspension.
Together with the new Civic Type R, Honda will reveal for the first time the Clarity Plug-In Hybrid and the Clarity Electric at the New York Auto Show.