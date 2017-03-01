New Honda WR-V Wants To Conquer India's Small Crossover Market As Well

After unveiling their WR-V sub-compact crossover at last year's Sao Paulo International Motor Show in Brazil, Honda has chosen to launch the car in India as well.
The model's name is an acronym which stands for 'Winsome Runabout Vehicle' and its purpose, according to Honda, is to offer solid utility and cabin space within a compact, easy to maneuver, exterior.
According to Rushlane, which provided the photos you see here, the Jazz-based WR-V is being launched in India on March 16, boasting 16" alloy wheels, black body cladding, roof rails, skid plates and a crossover-worthy ride height.
Inside, you'll find a driver-oriented cockpit with a 7" touchscreen infotainment system (same as on the facelifted Honda City), a 3-dial instrument cluster, plus features like cruise control, push start/stop and keyless entry.
The WR-V will come with the same trim levels as the Jazz, namely the E, S, V and the VX. Entry-level pricing is rumored to start from INR 6.5 lakhs ($9,740), whereas the flagship VX model could be priced around INR 10 lakhs ($15,000). In order to attract younger buyers, the WR-V will be available in bright colors such as Pearl White, Orange, Red, Ocean Blue and Black.
Powering the WR-V will be both petrol as well as diesel options, namely a 1.5-liter diesel offering 100 PS and 200 Nm (147 lb-ft) of torque, mated to a six-speed manual gearbox, but also a 1.2-liter petrol with 88 PS and 110 Nm (81 lb-ft), available with both a five speed manual as well as a CVT.
In terms of size, the India-spec WR-V measures 4,300 mm (169.3 in) in length, 1,760 mm (69.3 in) in width and 1,595 mm (62.8 in) in height, with a 170 mm (6.7 in) ground clearance and a 2,590 mm (102 in) wheelbase.
Once it goes on sale in India, the Honda WR-V will compete against the VW Cross Polo, Fiat Avventura, Hyundai i20 Active and Toyota Etios Cross.