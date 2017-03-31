New Hyundai Fuel Cell SUV Could Have 500 Mile Range

Hyundai intends on launching a new fuel cell hydrogen SUV next year and it seems set to get a driving range well ahead of its rivals from Toyota and Honda.
It is widely reported that the South Korean carmaker will unveil the model as part of the Winter Olympic Games being held in Pyeongchang and Bloomberg says the vehicle could get a range of up to 500 miles (around 800 km).
Speaking about the car, Hyundai head of technology Kim Sae-hoon admitted that Hyundai has fallen behind in the race to develop mainstream fuel-cell vehicles but that he wants that to change.
“We want to lead the changes in terms of technology. When there is industrial restructuring and emergence of new technologies, it gives a new opportunity to us,” he said.
Hyundai has confirmed that it is developing fuel-cell powertrains that are comparable in size to an internal combustion engine to allow hydrogen systems to be used throughout a host of models.