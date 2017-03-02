New Infiniti Q60 Project Black S Concept With F1 Hybrid Tech Coming To Geneva

Infiniti will soon unveil a new Q60-based concept at the Geneva Motor Show dubbed the Project Black S.
Initially debuting as a concept, the single teaser image of the vehicle reveals that it will be a much more aggressive version of the Q60. Among the most obvious styling highlights is the bold new hood with prominent air extractors, an enlarged front grille and air intakes as well as a significantly more menacing bumper and splitter.
Infiniti says that alongside the aero upgrades, the Q60 Project Black S will feature tech from the Renault Sport F1 team. It is thought that the energy recovery system used in current F1 cars to capture the energy generated by the brakes and hot exhausts, will be adopted for use in the Project Black S to make it the most performance-oriented version of the Q60.
If the car receives a positive reception, there’s a possibility it could hit the market as a Mercedes-AMG C63 S rival and inspire a future range of hardcore ‘Black S’ branded models from the automaker.