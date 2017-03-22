New Kia Stonic Is Korea's Take On The Fiat 500X And Nissan Juke

With both Hyundai and Kia tipped to launch sub-compact crossovers that will challenge the likes of the Nissan Juke, this relatively new segment is about to get a lot more crowded.
Rivaling the likes of the Renault Captur and Fiat 500X, among others. It's likely to be called the Stonic, and will be smaller than the Sportage.
While still heavily camouflaged, the exposed wheel arch portion of the car reminds us a little bit of the Nissan Qashqai thanks to the flared design underneath the A-pillar. On the other hand, the slanted tailgate appears similar to the one on the new Rio, with which the Stonic will share its platform.
Now, whether the Stonic will feature AWD is uncertain at this point, but you should expect it to come with a range of four-cylinder turbocharged engines, not to mention modern-day active safety systems and connectivity features.
Since rivals such as the previously mentioned Juke, Renault Captur and Fiat 500X are all priced from around £15,000 ($18,700) in the UK, we can expect the entry-level Stonic to cost about the same, or perhaps just under £15k, as is the case with the Juke and the 500X.
As for when you can expect to see it in person, it should be during this year's Frankfurt Motor Show, followed by an LA Show debut in the US later in the fall.
Photo Credits: CarPix for CarScoops