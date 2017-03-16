New Lexus LC Goes On Sale In Japan From $113,465 [105 Images]

After launching the new LC in North America and Europe, it's time for Lexus to bring their hottest coupe to their home market of Japan.
Based on the LF-LC Concept and underpinned by the GA-L platform, the luxury coupe comes in two flavors - L Package and S Package, and can be had from 13,000,000 yen, which equals to $113,465 at the current exchange rates.
Toyota's luxury brand has yet to detail what each trim level brings, but in the States, standard features include LED headlights, Lexus Safety System+ bundle of active safety equipment, premium audio system, 10.3-inch multi-info display, next-gen Remote Touch Interface with touchpad, and others.
For the money, customers will get the LC 500 that uses a 5.0-liter naturally aspirated V8 lump that pushes 471 horses and 398 pound-feet (540 Nm) of torque to the rear wheels, through a 10-speed automatic transmission.
However, those looking into a greener version of the car can go for the LC 500h. It uses a 3.5-liter V6 petrol engine, rated at 295 HP, and a 60 HP electric motor that work together to produce a total system output of 354 HP. The zero to 62 mph (100 km/h) sprint takes less than 5 seconds, making it 0.5sec slower than its non-hybrid sibling.