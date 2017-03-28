New Limited Fiat 500-60th Is More Expensive Than The Abarth 595 In The UK

Fiat announced a new limited edition of the 500 Convertible to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the original Cinquecento.
The new Fiat 500 – 60th will be offered in 250 units in the UK and with the first 60 of them individually numbered.
The latest special edition Fiat 500 Convertible comes finished in a bi-color combo, with a tri-coat white for the body and pastel ivory for the bonnet and pillars. The fabric roof is grey, the mirror covers are chrome and there is also a set of special 16-inch alloys with a white diamond finish. The body also features vintage Fiat logos and a unique 500-60 badge.
The cabin features a bordeaux vinyl dashboard, retro-inspired ivory leather seats with contrasting piping, an ivory leather shifter and a retro Fiat logo on the steering wheel among other things.
The 7-inch UConnect infotainment system comes with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay while the new 500 – 60th also offers standard features such as cruise control, automatic climate control and rear parking sensors among others.
Customers will be offered the choice between three petrol engines; a 69hp 1.2-litre and the 0.9-litre TwinAir two-cylinder with either 85 or 105hp. The TwinAir versions are also offered with Fiat’s Dualogic gearbox.
Don’t expect it to be cheap though as Fiat set the starting price at £19,240 (around $24k in current exchange rates), making it more expensive than its hot counterpart, the Abarth 595 Trofeo. The first deliveries are expected to start from 4th of July.